Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Position in Celanese Del (CE) as Share Price Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Holding in Abb LTD (ABB) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 1.32 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 50,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 833,865 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,897 shares to 8,662 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

