Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Ellington Management Group Decreased United Rentals (URI) Position By $931,380

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 53.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc analyzed 2,455 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)'s stock rose 13.00%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 2,163 shares with $621,000 value, down from 4,618 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.29B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 15.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc analyzed 8,170 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)'s stock declined 8.72%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 43,130 shares with $4.93 million value, down from 51,300 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.8. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 5,989 shares to 48,989 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 7,572 shares. Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 39.96% above currents $251.3 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 12.98 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 39,258 shares to 140,669 valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 24,300 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was raised too.

