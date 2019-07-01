Telemus Capital Has Lowered Visa (V) Position by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake Has Raised by Timber Hill Llc

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 566,215 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 62,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 2.96 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%

