Telemus Capital Has Lowered Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $609,672 as Valuation Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 29,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares to 204,968 shares, valued at $27.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,500 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 106,765 shares to 177,526 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 59,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.