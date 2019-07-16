Telemus Capital Has Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Prologis (PLD) Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 18.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,427 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 33,653 shares with $2.79M value, down from 41,080 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $22.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $92.6. About 1.30 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 63,282 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 2.06M shares with $148.27M value, down from 2.12M last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $50.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 2.83M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, Costco, Uber and Microchip Technology – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Reduce Production Costs and Time to Market with Industry’s First NOR Flash Memory Devices Featuring Embedded MAC Addresses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham downgraded the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of MCHP in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, May 6. Jefferies maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 18.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

