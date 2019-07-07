Telemus Capital Has Lowered Aflac (AFL) Position; Cas Medical Systems (CASM) Sentiment Is 1.6

Cas Medical Systems Inc (CASM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 10 decreased and sold their stakes in Cas Medical Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 8.72 million shares, up from 8.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cas Medical Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 11.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 45.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc sold 10,226 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 12,175 shares with $609,000 value, down from 22,401 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $42.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.71 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, makes, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories.

Acuta Capital Partners Llc holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CAS Medical Systems, Inc. for 5.26 million shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc owns 2,388 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 31,221 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.07% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 293,336 shares.

It closed at $2.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CASM News: 26/05/2018 – Cashaa to Reward CAS Token Holders with 192 Million Bonus Tokens; 23/04/2018 – DJ CAS Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASM); 10/04/2018 – Soccer-Munir appeals to CAS in bid to switch from Spain to Morocco; 16/05/2018 – FDA Clears CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry OEM Module; 16/05/2018 – CAS Medical Systems: Filing for First OEM Module Combination Product Expected by Yr-end 2018; 16/04/2018 – The 2017 Best Life Science Contract Research Organization (CRO), ChemPartner, Chooses CAS SciFinder® to Enable Closer Collaboration with Customers; 03/05/2018 – Soccer-Peru captain Guerrero appears before CAS to appeal doping ban; 16/05/2018 – FDA Clears CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry OEM Module; 10/05/2018 – CAS Medical Systems 1Q Rev $5.4M; 16/05/2018 – CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS A FILING WITH FDA FOR 510(K) CLEARANCE ON ITS FIRST OEM MODULE COMBINATION PRODUCT BEFORE END OF 2018

Telemus Capital Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 106,765 shares to 177,526 valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brightview Hldgs Inc stake by 104,900 shares and now owns 256,910 shares. Apollo Invt Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aflac had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $5600 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.