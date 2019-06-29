Telemus Capital Has Lifted Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Position by $1.91 Million; Pura Vida Investments Decreased Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Holding by $3.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 258,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, down from 678,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 909,538 shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 118.44% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 178.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 28,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,785 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 15,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 540,713 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C

