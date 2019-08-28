Telemus Capital Has Lifted Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Ellington Management Group Has Raised Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position By $4.12 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 230% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc acquired 25,300 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 36,300 shares with $5.95 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $23.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 916,831 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO

Telemus Capital Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 165.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 59,902 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 96,163 shares with $3.81M value, up from 36,261 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $41.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.93M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 163,985 shares. 19,200 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 9,220 are owned by J Goldman & Limited Partnership. Daiwa Secs Gru has 11,622 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Illinois-based Castleark Management Lc has invested 0.27% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 7,919 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated owns 2,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Blackstone Group Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 4,500 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 11,120 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $188.47’s average target is 4.64% above currents $180.11 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 2. B. Riley & Co maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Monday, August 19. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $17600 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $150 target.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Instructure Inc stake by 9,300 shares to 19,700 valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 8,170 shares and now owns 43,130 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 8.99% above currents $45.51 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

