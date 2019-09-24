Telemus Capital Has Increased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $443,635; Fort Point Capital Partners Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $531,432

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 101,323 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.13. About 985,636 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $377.23. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,910 shares to 154,789 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.48 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Court Rulings Out Of Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) Consumer Survey Shows LSD Opposed to Flying On 737 – UBS – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.