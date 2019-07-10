Telemus Capital Has Increased By $1.95 Million Its New Residential Invt (NRZ) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed By $16.03 Million Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 59.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 91,579 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 62,823 shares with $11.02M value, down from 154,402 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $155.15. About 1.09M shares traded or 28.34% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Telemus Capital Llc increased New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) stake by 26.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc acquired 121,947 shares as New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 583,965 shares with $9.88 million value, up from 462,018 last quarter. New Residential Invt Corp now has $6.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 3.43 million shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 106,109 shares to 168,765 valued at $19.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 7,082 shares and now owns 13,307 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.26 million activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on Tuesday, May 14. The insider Nierenberg Michael bought 60,000 shares worth $990,000. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was bought by Saltzman David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 295,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 10,033 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 0.39% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 326,611 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6,364 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd invested in 0.08% or 20,200 shares. 990,910 are owned by Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt reported 13,110 shares stake. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 669,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pitcairn invested 0.09% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 10.15M are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Aqr Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 24,172 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.01% or 73,703 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential preferred stock offering prices for $135M gross proceeds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Residential Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Launches Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 20,146 shares. 29,691 were reported by Lpl Fincl Limited Co. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1,983 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.06% or 1.46 million shares. 3,700 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. Sit Investment Inc reported 25,995 shares. Amp Invsts holds 66,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davis R M Inc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Rampart Invest Management Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Art Advsrs Lc owns 12,100 shares. Brinker Cap has 10,258 shares. Charter Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,725 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 212 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3,306 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 71,122 were reported by D E Shaw Company.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.42 million for 16.79 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Twin Disc appoints former Bemis Mfg. CEO Feiertag as president, COO – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.