Telemus Capital Has Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Value Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 45,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 48,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $272.46. About 3.55 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 26.93 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 34,706 shares to 195,593 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kj Harrison Prtn Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Prns holds 1,674 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.73% or 384,628 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tirschwell Loewy has invested 5.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hemenway Tru Limited Com invested 4.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 110,370 were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Lau Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Df Dent, Maryland-based fund reported 460,549 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated has invested 2.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Tru Advisors LP owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 95,207 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.