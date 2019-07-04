Telemus Capital Has Decreased Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake By $609,014; Profile of 7 Analysts Covering Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $82 Maintain

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 18.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc sold 7,427 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 33,653 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 41,080 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 712,077 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 3.45M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% stake. Gideon Incorporated stated it has 28,010 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 1.51% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Counselors Inc owns 3,022 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 45,000 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 63,667 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.34% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Korea reported 0.15% stake. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 86,878 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt invested in 2,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Advsr accumulated 108,694 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caprock Gp accumulated 3,602 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. The company was initiated on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. FBR Capital maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 4,660 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares with value of $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79 million for 17.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,398 shares to 43,097 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr stake by 16,203 shares and now owns 274,004 shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was raised too.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MKC, ICE, MCHP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.