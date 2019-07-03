Telemus Capital Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.09 Million as Stock Rose; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $379,095; Share Value Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84M, down from 131,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 07/03/2018 – Jamf Healthcare Listener Added to Epic’s App Orchard to Deliver the Ultimate Patient Experience; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 48,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,803 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 18,399 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 80,832 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Monarch Mgmt has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cobblestone Ltd Liability Corp Ny invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,956 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,321 shares. Moreover, Arvest Bancorp Tru Division has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,525 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv holds 90,923 shares or 6.22% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Inc accumulated 1,261 shares. 37 were reported by Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Co. Fairview Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 10,501 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 2.23% or 1.37M shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares to 359,797 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Financial invested in 1.92% or 7,000 shares. Beacon Finance Group holds 0.05% or 885 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsr holds 0.1% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 54,528 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 29,542 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 105 shares. 3,077 are held by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 5,317 shares. Lesa Sroufe reported 0.41% stake. The Maryland-based Sol Mngmt Company has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1% or 591,809 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Al, Alabama-based fund reported 1,502 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 539 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.