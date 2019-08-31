Telemus Capital Has Cut By $368,808 Its Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Telemus Capital Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 63.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,904 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 1,649 shares with $211,000 value, down from 4,553 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $16.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 655,345 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is 2.84% above currents $42.59 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 650,786 shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 69.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $507.85M for 8.14 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc owns 334,555 shares. Hrt Lc invested in 7,174 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 0% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Horizon Lc reported 1,577 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 312,420 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 30,042 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Management LP accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Lc accumulated 0.69% or 213,659 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Incorporated has 1.43% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 49,549 are held by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 138 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,631 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 15,431 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 28,086 shares to 43,785 valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr stake by 16,203 shares and now owns 274,004 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.