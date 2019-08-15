Telemus Capital Has Boosted Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC); As Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (HIG) Stock Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Trimmed by $109.69 Million Its Holding

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 575,336 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 505,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 798,923 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (HIG) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.25M, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 614,946 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Book Value/Share $36.06 at Quarter’s End; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,780 shares to 54,137 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,754 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.29 million shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $36.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 318,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL).