Telemus Capital Has Boosted Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $310,730

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 575,336 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 505,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 523 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kayne Anderson Advsr LP owns 111,768 shares. Shufro Rose Communication Ltd Liability invested in 407,663 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.16% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alyeska Inv Grp Lp stated it has 578,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Paw Corporation reported 40,000 shares. Moreover, Pl Advsrs Limited has 1.73% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 347,500 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership owns 10,206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Advisor owns 16,200 shares. First Mercantile owns 7,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co reported 151,157 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 90,817 shares to 84,555 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,163 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,270 shares to 24,830 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

