Telemus Capital Decreased Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $879,570; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Element Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 461.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 21,955 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 1.12M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 9,339 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 14,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $196.54. About 450,446 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 24,060 shares to 105,351 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fred Alger Management owns 334,546 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 80,562 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 68 are held by Heritage Wealth. Cookson Peirce And reported 4,850 shares stake. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.74% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 860,076 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fin. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 7,406 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 50,300 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 263,245 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 13,789 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,965 shares to 63,446 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 17,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,356 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).