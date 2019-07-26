Telemark Asset Management Upped Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Perigon Wealth Management Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $331.73. About 6.64 million shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 7,473 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FACILITIES OVER 70% OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 636,772 shares. Granahan Inc Ma accumulated 1.53 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd reported 400 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 76,915 shares. Needham Investment Ltd invested in 0.98% or 1.13 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 41,700 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William Il reported 33,500 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 9,475 shares stake. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 440 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation has 3.17M shares for 2.81% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 14,647 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares to 6,147 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,734 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400,000 were accumulated by Third Point Ltd. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund accumulated 8,680 shares. 1,962 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. 731 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 1.15% or 98,289 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 0.01% stake. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated holds 366,788 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested in 225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 60,020 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 12,242 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.19% or 348,559 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt holds 9,792 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 227,251 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.35% or 203,301 shares in its portfolio.