Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Workday (WDAY) Position by $11.52 Million; Contour Asset Management Holding in Wayfair (W) Cut by $33.71 Million as Stock Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.15M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Metropolitan Life New York holds 103,396 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,529 shares. 8 were reported by Trustmark Bank & Trust Department. Smith Thomas W stated it has 25.59% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,370 shares. Bares Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.59 million shares. Raymond James & has 4,758 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Telemark Asset Ltd holds 300,000 shares or 5.63% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,302 shares. 58,400 are owned by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership. Contour Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 220,445 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $100.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.