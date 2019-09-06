Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Heico New (HEI) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $144.57. About 485,426 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,050 shares to 9,310 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 104,823 shares. 254,000 were reported by Ulysses Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lafayette Investments Inc reported 44,123 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,045 shares. Winfield Assocs, Ohio-based fund reported 59,361 shares. Co Of Oklahoma owns 40,217 shares. Falcon Edge Lp has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northside Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.15% or 24,485 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability reported 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,024 shares stake. Brookstone Cap holds 19,562 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 552 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Gfs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Limited Liability Co has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,142 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Double downgrade for Heico at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.4% or 205,496 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.01% or 318,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,536 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 2,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 7,257 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Management has 2,114 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions holds 177 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 149,140 shares. 11,780 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech. 52,991 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,778 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.65M for 63.41 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.