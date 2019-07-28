Telemark Asset Management Trimmed By $11.52 Million Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Sentiment Is 1.65

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 107 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 65 sold and reduced their equity positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 63.75 million shares, up from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Altra Industrial Motion Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 40 Increased: 68 New Position: 39.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for 4.66 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 161,224 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.36% invested in the company for 290,396 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 1.36% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 107,562 shares.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M.

