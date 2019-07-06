Telemark Asset Management Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake; Honeywell International (HON) Stake Has Increased by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 15,811 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,854 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 43,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 0.04% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 274,070 were reported by Blackrock. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 3.17 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Ii Lp accumulated 2.59 million shares. Needham Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,847 shares. Next Century Growth Lc stated it has 0.22% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 14,261 shares. 1.00 million are owned by Harvey Prtnrs Limited Com. Hightower Lc invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 98,285 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 23,248 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Llc holds 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 25,226 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,558 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 126,623 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 133,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd has invested 1.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Glenview National Bank Dept reported 12,759 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 112,338 shares. Td Capital accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,950 shares. Addenda Capital reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hexavest Incorporated invested in 214,764 shares. 1,939 are held by Private Wealth Prns Lc. 7,255 were reported by Cypress Capital.