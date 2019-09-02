Telemark Asset Management Raised Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake By $684,000; Special Opportunities Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) stake by 29.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 342,000 shares as Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)’s stock rose 57.14%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 1.51M shares with $3.86 million value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Aspen Aerogels Inc now has $149.20 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Tarpon Springs; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold stock positions in Special Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 50,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,845 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,517 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 35,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Firsthand Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Advsrs Llc, a California-based fund reported 400 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 76,915 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 309,807 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% or 3.17 million shares. 12,860 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability. Needham Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.98% stake. Oaktop Cap Management Ii Lp reported 2.59 million shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 14,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

More notable recent Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fathom Events Brings the Blockbuster Comedy “Ghostbusters” Back to the Big Screen for Its 35th Anniversary – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Special Opportunities Fund: Buying Discounted Funds With An Extra Discount And Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bulldog Investors to Solicit Proxies for Annual Meeting of Vertical Capital Income Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 20,725 shares traded or 75.55% up from the average. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.