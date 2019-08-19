Telemark Asset Management Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 3,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 407,469 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.34M, down from 410,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.46. About 11.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 3.03M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.26 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,460 shares to 27,792 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 33,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.