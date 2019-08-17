Telemark Asset Management Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; American Investment Services Position in Allete (ALE) Has Lowered by $473,386 as Valuation Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 33,347 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 111,240 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 305,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,847 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 35,137 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 3.17 million shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.47M shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 15,439 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc reported 636,772 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Renaissance holds 0% or 41,700 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 14,647 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 33,500 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl owns 1.18 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp invested in 0.01% or 74,858 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.09% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Missouri-based Ent Finance has invested 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Fdx holds 4,566 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 40,027 shares. 18 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Old Republic Corporation has 207,100 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) for 9,076 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 232,965 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 74,415 shares.

