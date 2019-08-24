Telemark Asset Management Maintains Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); As Cyberoptics (CYBE) Market Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $689,163

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% . The institutional investor held 179,461 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberoptics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 39,811 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,542 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 146.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,740 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CYBE shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Ltd has invested 0.41% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd holds 0.25% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 100,826 shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 217,444 shares. Northern Trust reported 32,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mngmt Lc has invested 1.74% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 49,000 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 14,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 105 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 350,053 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 50,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 9,098 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 19,644 shares. Heartland holds 200,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Partners Ltd reported 1.00 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 9,517 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.51 million shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm Invest Inc reported 0.43% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 274,070 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Lc reported 1.47 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 400 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.