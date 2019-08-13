Telemark Asset Management Lowered Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $11.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Marshall Wace Llp Raised Magna Intl (MGA) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by 2782.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 304,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 315,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 10,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Magna Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 685,087 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.8. About 579,224 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc/ by 496,101 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Petrol by 51,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,846 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mcki/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,947 shares. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Llc has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.14% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The California-based Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.99% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 27 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 39,964 shares. Amp Investors has 74,644 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 95,083 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,200 shares. Whale Rock Management Ltd Liability owns 375,569 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Personal Advsrs Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.