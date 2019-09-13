Telemark Asset Management Increases Stake in Wayfair (W); Waste Management (WM) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 18,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 973,684 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.40 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stifel Nicolaus Says Buy the Dip in Etsy and Wayfair Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel calls Wayfair ‘compelling’ after recent stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.61 million activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $26.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 2,575 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 37,083 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Spruce House Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3.75 million shares. 1,806 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Daiwa Gru owns 11,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset owns 2,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 1,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maplelane Ltd reported 0.29% stake. Gradient Invs Llc invested in 0% or 225 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Vanguard Grp reported 5.33 million shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $157.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,802 shares to 12,101 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.