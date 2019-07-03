Telemark Asset Management Increases Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,118 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56M, up from 360,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 49,508 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 98,285 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 14,261 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 9,517 shares. Awm Inv has invested 0.43% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Ii Limited Partnership has invested 1.38% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Management, a California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 14,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 2.81% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc reported 496,100 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 33,500 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 440 shares. 1.07M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) CEO Don Young on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares to 863,997 shares, valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rite Aid Shows Signs Of Life – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McKesson (MCK) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson (MCK) Adds Dr. Ken Washington to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 14,700 shares. Argyle Cap reported 21,575 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 2,900 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lazard Asset stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Atria Investments Lc reported 1,859 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 76,322 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt Inc holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 11,864 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.04% or 136,384 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 36,408 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 19,888 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Utah Retirement System stated it has 36,182 shares.