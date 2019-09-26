Telemark Asset Management Increased Position in Wayfair (W) as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Increased Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 37,131 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 26,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 324,092 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.40 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.12. About 976,187 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc reported 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Centurylink Inv holds 21,811 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 56,511 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation owns 25,756 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs holds 1.99% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 3.75 million shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability reported 50,265 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 614,988 shares stake. 281,318 were reported by State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.12M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Franklin holds 415,274 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,650 shares to 6,903 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,859 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1.73M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Gradient Invs Limited Com invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,635 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability accumulated 170,786 shares. 288,670 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Earnest Partners Limited reported 28 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 410,890 shares. Shell Asset Co has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,256 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 10,178 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department owns 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 8 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 4,144 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.03% or 24,350 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 9,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.