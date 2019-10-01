Telemark Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) as Market Value Rose; As Pfizer Ord (PFE) Share Price Declined, Cincinnati Financial Increased Holding by $1.34 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 191,611 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Ord (PFE) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 425,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42 million, up from 394,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 13.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

