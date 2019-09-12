Telemark Asset Management Holds Position in Angies List (ANGI); As Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $17.18 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 409,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.69M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 6.09 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Angies List Inc (ANGI) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.93% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angies List Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 06/03/2018 – Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (MATN), Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI) And Others; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.83 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 399,590 shares to 489,590 shares, valued at $178.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 660,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest has 572,822 shares. Geode Lc accumulated 0.19% or 18.09 million shares. Deltec Asset Limited Com reported 76,200 shares. Sector Gamma As has invested 7.66% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.32M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 176,814 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.87% or 184,622 shares. 385,550 are owned by Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 813,480 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 10.91 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. 22,372 were reported by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 69,800 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.