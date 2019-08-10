Telemark Asset Management Holding in Heico New (HEI) Trimmed by $7.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Holding by $982,452 as Stock Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 284,679 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 328 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 472,428 were reported by Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 326,509 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 0.01% stake. Stifel Finance invested in 42,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 34,202 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd reported 1,322 shares. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 59,801 shares. Sei Invests reported 58,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). First Republic Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,900 shares. Verity Asset stated it has 4,817 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.42M for 67.18 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 175,481 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Cap invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack Rech Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,558 shares. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 2.06% or 136,564 shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated owns 9,450 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 2,337 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 147,631 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Lc accumulated 226,283 shares. Qv Investors Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,600 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 64,867 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 1.64M shares for 5.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 5.10 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.