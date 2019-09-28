Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Its Angies List (ANGI) Position by $3.25 Million; Market Value Declined; Insight 2811 Decreased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $541,956

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Angies List Inc (ANGI) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.93% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angies List Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.06. About 775,801 shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI); 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 10/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices CEO Sees ‘Massive’ U.S. Growth (Video)

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Gru stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moneta Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,873 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,875 shares. Alethea Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,000 shares. First Natl Trust holds 0.66% or 64,763 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 3.05% or 40,161 shares. 14,301 are held by Alexandria Cap Ltd. Interocean Limited Liability Corp has 2.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Regal Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cannell Peter B & reported 83,803 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,817 shares. Stephens Ar holds 180,452 shares. The California-based Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aldebaran Fin holds 2.7% or 35,691 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.2% or 5,749 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Texas Residents Affected by Severe Flooding With P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.