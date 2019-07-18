Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $7.90 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Lowered First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $7.92M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $122.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 1.53M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) stake by 50.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,828 shares as First Industrial Realty Tr (FR)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 8,672 shares with $307,000 value, down from 17,500 last quarter. First Industrial Realty Tr now has $4.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 162,629 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.13 million for 22.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 933 shares to 1,662 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,725 shares and now owns 14,543 shares. Allergan Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 77,278 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.03% or 74,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 45,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.06% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 41,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lasalle Mgmt Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 9,296 shares. Amica Mutual has 0.17% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 38,407 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 253,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 6,799 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 138,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0% or 7,217 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Commerce reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 10,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Industrial Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stephens. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Weaver Amy E had sold 456 shares worth $68,011. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,051. 846 shares valued at $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.56M. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bain Capital Equity Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 31,664 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 3,219 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 102,135 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 838 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0.38% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 13 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 2,980 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Company reported 4,306 shares stake. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).