Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $11.70 Million; Otter Tail Has 1.48 Sentiment

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $11.79 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.04. About 8.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 71 funds increased or started new positions, while 48 reduced and sold their holdings in Otter Tail Corp. The funds in our database now own: 17.22 million shares, up from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Shares for $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Microsoft's (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,075 are owned by Fernwood Management Ltd Liability. Truepoint Inc reported 5,160 shares. Martin Com Tn invested in 2.02% or 56,919 shares. The Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 129,564 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.79M shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 3.72% or 2.80M shares. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership has 551,246 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 483,598 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 2.1% or 53,960 shares. Bernzott Capital stated it has 123,965 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Com stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,572 were reported by Lyon Street Lc. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt stated it has 61,321 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 146,019 are held by Chemung Canal Tru.

Stanley holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation for 39,057 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 13,892 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 987,700 shares. The Washington-based First Washington Corp has invested 0.27% in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 41,400 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. It has a 25.67 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 26,863 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 17/05/2018 – UBS Fights Harry the Otter for Soccer Prediction Crown; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 09/05/2018 – AISENSE ANNOUNCES GENERAL AVAILABILITY AND PREMIUM VERSION OF OTTER VOICE NOTES, DESIGNED FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE, JOURNALISTS AND STUDENTS; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Otter Tail Power Company closes on purchase of development assets and issues notice to proceed for construction of Merricourt wind farm – Nasdaq" published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Otter Tail Corporation's (NASDAQ:OTTR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance" on May 17, 2019.