Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 305 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 277 reduced and sold positions in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The investment managers in our database now possess: 248.14 million shares, down from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 228 Increased: 227 New Position: 78.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $11.79M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 17.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associates Mo stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huber Mngmt Lc reported 325,273 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.13M shares. West Chester Advsrs reported 9,789 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. 277,298 were reported by Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru Co. Iberiabank holds 1.72% or 125,968 shares. Towercrest Management invested in 6,491 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 104,995 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.47 million shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability holds 67,600 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Lincoln National invested in 0.35% or 72,392 shares. Financial Advisory holds 0.21% or 6,394 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 10,754 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $135.88 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $853.74 million for 7.64 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 1.96M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE