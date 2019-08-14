Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000; Capital World Investors Has Cut Holding in Eros International Plc Cl A (EROS) by $1.70 Million as Stock Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 46,084 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Eros International Plc Cl A (EROS) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 188,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 80.49% . The institutional investor held 8.17M shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.72M, down from 8.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Eros International Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 2.48 million shares traded. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 87.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, JYOTI DESHPANDE, GROUP CEO AND MD OF THE COMPANY, RESIGNED FROM THESE POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTL SAYS CEO RESIGNED EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 04/05/2018 – Eros International’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.7B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – EROS AFFIRMED SUBSCRIBER BASE DOUBLING OVER 12 MOS. GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 908,000 shares to 3.99M shares, valued at $142.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Trust Corp owns 52,297 shares. 1,667 were reported by Panagora Asset. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Lc owns 12,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 40,525 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Harvey Ltd holds 1.00M shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 98,285 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 305,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Advisors owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

