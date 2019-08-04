Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) as Share Value Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Cut Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Market Value Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Aerogels Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPN); 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426.76 million, down from 7.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 35,137 shares. The New Jersey-based Oaktop Mngmt Ii Limited Partnership has invested 1.38% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Management owns 35,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 440 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc). 396,952 were reported by Essex Inv Mngmt Communications Lc. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 305,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,517 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 41,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,667 shares. 15,439 are owned by First Republic Investment Management. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 3.17 million shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 274,070 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Aspen Aerogels Inc. – MarketWatch” on August 21, 2016. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avoid IPO Of Aspen Aerogels: CEO Knows How To Get Paid And Lose Money – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2014.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 1.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance invested in 0.02% or 116,066 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 524 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 112,433 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3.13M shares. Cullinan Inc holds 69,600 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 206,404 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 21,888 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Putnam Fl has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Financial Mngmt reported 200 shares. Burns J W has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 0% or 60 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Asset holds 13,404 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 263,287 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $360.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 249,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790.