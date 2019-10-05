Telemark Asset Management Has Raised Its Angies List (ANGI) Holding by $3.25 Million; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Angies List Inc (ANGI) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.93% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angies List Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 2.60M shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI); 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Rev $255.3M; 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 233,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $27.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

