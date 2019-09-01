Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Workday (WDAY) by $11.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 38,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc analyzed 60,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $10.37 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 8.14M shares traded or 377.72% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year's $-0.28 per share.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 894 are owned by Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Franklin invested in 1.39M shares. Winslow Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dimensional Fund LP owns 126,446 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 11,392 shares. S&Co owns 16,417 shares. Products Partners Ltd Llc has 55,200 shares. 448,362 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Calamos Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 2,971 shares. 613,936 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 29,938 shares. First Republic Investment Management has 42,081 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 7,835 shares to 17,910 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 16,724 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 65,532 shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 3,754 shares. C Worldwide Grp Holdg A S stated it has 15.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Northstar Invest Advsr Lc has 1.67% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 57,643 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 34,259 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership owns 113,975 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr Inc invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Trust owns 1.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,527 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Weybosset Research Limited Liability Company holds 2,843 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guinness Asset holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 51 shares.