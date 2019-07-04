Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Heico New (HEI) Stake by $7.05 Million as Stock Rose; American Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Share Price Declined

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 7,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.8. About 525,275 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 234,777 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 67,247 shares. Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tompkins Financial holds 0.01% or 702 shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tcw Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 81,422 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc owns 296 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability invested in 0% or 87 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.03% or 3,242 shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 263,130 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability reported 0.08% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.19% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Aperio Group Incorporated Llc, California-based fund reported 37,369 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 50 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Limited Company has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $293,078 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN had bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012 on Tuesday, January 22. 10,000 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $706,390 were sold by IRWIN THOMAS S.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.40M for 64.30 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78M for 18.11 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares to 452,363 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 95,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. 675 shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, worth $109,998. $643,757 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 379 shares valued at $60,452 was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. $450,080 worth of stock was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. Shares for $367,337 were sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. Kearny Ryan C. also sold $182,707 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1.