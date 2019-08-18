Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Its Heico New (HEI) Position by $7.05 Million; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Share Value Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.8. About 378,628 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Here's Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq" on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Outlook For Rent-A-Center – Benzinga" published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "What's in Store for Rent-A-Center (RCII) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.03M for 66.89 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "HEICO: Growth Continues To Fly – Seeking Alpha" on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Heico Stock Soared More Than 15% in May – Motley Fool" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Much Of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 19, 2019.