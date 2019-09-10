Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position; Nokota Management LP Has Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position

Nokota Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 873.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp acquired 3.47M shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 3.87 million shares with $68.82M value, up from 397,107 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 7.53 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) stake by 29.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc acquired 342,000 shares as Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)’s stock rose 57.14%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 1.51M shares with $3.86M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Aspen Aerogels Inc now has $149.52M valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 22,128 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 20,428 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5.82M shares. Moreover, Incline Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Limited Liability Co Il reported 97,500 shares stake. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 11,837 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 3,427 shares. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Limited has 3.57% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.93M shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0% or 600 shares. Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.73% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 8,600 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc holds 11.19 million shares. Eminence Cap Lp holds 5.74 million shares. Van Eck Associate holds 65,590 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E stock slides on plan to exit bankruptcy, pay wildfire claims – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 37.99% above currents $10.87 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, August 20. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1300 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Nokota Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 801,963 shares to 893,594 valued at $61.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 256,997 shares and now owns 523,186 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 60,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New Relic Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.