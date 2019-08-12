Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000 as Shares Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Held by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 67,681 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 17/05/2018 – South African drugmaker Aspen secures 3.4 billion euro credit line; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – The Aspen Institute Names 10 Finalists for 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 09/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Black-belt versus DJ: contenders to be next Goldman CEO; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – Goldman: How China could fight back next; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.