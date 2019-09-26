Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by $3.80 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lowered by $477,914 as Stock Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 53,399 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 82,824 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, down from 88,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 1.71M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “S&P notches third straight loss after Trump criticizes China in UN speech, impeachment worries rise – MarketWatch” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,635 shares to 7,104 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davy Asset Management Limited has 43,292 shares. Balyasny Asset invested in 292,699 shares. First Bankshares accumulated 20,257 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 2.19M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc holds 47,756 shares. 264,738 are owned by Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 19,381 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.11 million were reported by Schroder Invest Gru Incorporated. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il reported 325,273 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 32,393 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sg Americas invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hightower Ltd Company holds 678,609 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 210,619 shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 95,000 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 38,651 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). 555,503 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 30,709 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 929,504 shares. First Republic Management holds 22,591 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,773 shares. 4,283 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Jennison Associate Ltd owns 1.10 million shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership reported 16,331 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brooks Automation to Host 2019 Investor Day – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Brooks Automation, Inc’s Shares Popped 31% Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.