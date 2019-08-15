Telemark Asset Management Has Increased Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding by $684,000 as Stock Value Rose; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $471,195

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,002 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, down from 9,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 3.63 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 6,895 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Ii Lp has invested 1.38% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 309,807 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 305,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Invest Communication Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 396,952 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 14,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Lc holds 1.47 million shares. Needham Management Limited Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 60,845 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,915 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). First Republic Invest Management holds 15,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 9,475 shares or 0% of the stock.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.84 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 72,062 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 13,900 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 5,589 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,054 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 28,391 shares. Hallmark Capital Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lederer Associates Counsel Ca accumulated 20,465 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 378,755 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3.52 million shares. 2,800 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication. Bonness Enter owns 15,050 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated stated it has 41,271 shares. Clark accumulated 3,011 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,972 shares.