Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Heico New (HEI) by $7.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Nextera Energy (Prn) (NEE) Position by $4.35 Million; Shares Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) (NEE) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 57,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12M shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 419,567 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $413,312 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.01% or 192 shares. 4,535 were reported by Strs Ohio. 58,220 are owned by Sei Invs. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 608,925 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.01% stake. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 3,924 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Bancorporation has invested 0.25% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 12,564 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Castleark Mgmt accumulated 23,180 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 318,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fred Alger stated it has 1.02 million shares. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 199 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.63 million for 64.02 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 14,500 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Call) (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Incorporated has 4,316 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,933 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 72,279 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.24% or 5,218 shares. L And S Advsr Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 39,216 shares. 2,177 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. Towercrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,043 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co invested in 61,370 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Horizon Inv Ser Ltd holds 7,404 shares. Aspen Invest holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,785 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.69% or 2.89 million shares. Salem Cap Inc has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,247 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Smith Moore & holds 0.21% or 4,458 shares. Mirador Cap L P, a California-based fund reported 2,834 shares.

