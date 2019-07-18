Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Workday (WDAY) by $11.52 Million as Valuation Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose While Lourd Capital Decreased Its Position by $810,256

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $217.77. About 769,977 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 3,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.37% or $37.6 during the last trading session, reaching $324.84. About 26.47M shares traded or 352.65% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.70M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Gm Advisory Gru Inc owns 3,653 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust has 2,706 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 757 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 811 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 1.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 88,324 shares. Partner Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,731 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 0.17% or 1,040 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Counselors reported 4,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 689 are held by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Ctc Ltd Liability Company reported 241,266 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.81% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Monetary Management Gru invested in 4,288 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp invested in 1,958 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 114 shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Company reported 613,856 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 29,938 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 185,626 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Ltd has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 148,118 shares. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Company holds 55,200 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 71,800 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Northern Trust accumulated 0.05% or 1.02 million shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 115,988 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

