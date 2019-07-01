Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $11.70 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Holding by $543,600 as Valuation Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 956,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.24M, down from 957,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $502.81. About 208,593 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 12.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.89 million activity. The insider Meyers Charles J sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15 million. The insider Schwartz Eric sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35M. Shares for $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $478,833 were sold by VAN CAMP PETER on Tuesday, January 15.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 15,571 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $200.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 79,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York invested in 0.41% or 6,225 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 724 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 7,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Agf Invests America has invested 1.76% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.60 million shares. Synovus Fin reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Green Street Ltd invested in 29,300 shares. Intact Investment reported 600 shares. Tci Wealth reported 34 shares. Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership has 51,254 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 5,689 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ci Invs has 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 53,232 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% stake. Davis R M stated it has 276,615 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Company invested in 4.51% or 72,282 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 127,551 shares stake. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd stated it has 43,644 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 78,723 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Diversified Inv Strategies Llc stated it has 68,403 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Com invested in 3.43% or 42,374 shares. Lathrop Mngmt holds 5.93% or 168,957 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.97 million shares. M Secs has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 168,362 were reported by Eagle Global Advisors. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,994 shares. Cls Ltd Llc has 5,540 shares.